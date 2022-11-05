Not Available

The Depraved

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fed up with her wealthy but abusive husband, Tom (Basil Dignam), young English homemaker Laura Wilton (Anne Heywood) conspires with her lover, American Army captain Dave Dillon (Robert Arden), to have her boozy spouse meet an "accidental" demise. But a nosy copper (Denis Shaw) suspects foul play, and soon the lovers' crafty scheme deteriorates into fear, distrust and betrayal. Paul Dickson directs this vintage noir thriller.

Cast

Robert ArdenDave Dillon
Basil DignamTom Wilton
Denis ShawInspector O'Flynn
Robert AyresColonel-in-chief
Hal OsmondBarman
Anne HeywoodLaura Wilton

