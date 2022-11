Not Available

The Deputy explores Bob Galway's life and work in the House of Commons and how it impacts on his personal life. Bob's a Deputy PM who is a man of the people - opinionated, principled and pragmatic. Surrounded by inefficient, highly-sexed private secretaries, a beleaguered Bob strives to protect his reputation, his career and his conscience as he tries to outsmart his adversaries in the cut and thrust world of Westminster.