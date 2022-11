Not Available

Animation featuring Jerry the Troublesome Tyke - a cartoon dog. A U.I.C. production. Jerry appears through a hole in a theatre stage, jumps up and takes a bow. He looks around and starts talking. Intertitle reads: "Ladies and Gentlemen: You will be delighted to hear that the famous pianist Ottstuffski is unable to appear, and therefore, I have been asked to deputize (sic)"