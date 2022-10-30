Not Available

A poetic, visual treat about a young boy in search of his mother who was lost at sea more than eight years ago, the story inspires hope. As in classic childhood stories, we witness the fusion of magic, tragedy, young love, and the trials of adolescence woven into a powerful tale of redemption. With subtle notes of man’s responsibility to nature, in a world where nature is turning against us, The Desert Fish ultimately reveals how much a child will sacrifice for a chance at happiness, and how much we will have to sacrifice for our future.