Ida and her friend Rachael return to Ida's house after a harrowing day in the desert where their film-crew friends vanish. Through some quirk in technology it appears they went back in time where Ida's then 20-year-old father kills a crew member during a fight. Ida takes Rachael to her father's workshop where they look at an old 16mm black-and-white film that captures the fragments of events from that day... a 37 years ago.