The Desert River

A Royal Navy Officer is haunted by his past capture at the hands of a terrorist organisation. He is released but on his return to England he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and alcoholism. After his life falls apart he decides to walk the length of Africa from Casa Blanca to Cape Town to overcome his demons and win back his wife and 2 young sons. On reaching Namibia he sees a Facebook post of his wife in a new relationship and he relapses, falling into despair. Losing his way he is rescued by a group of monks who try to nurture him back to life.