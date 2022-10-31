Not Available

In this thriller Kenny KWAN stars as a music composer MENG Fan, whose career has hit rock bottom when he's unable to come up with another surefire hit after "Sorry I love you", which launched his career a few years back. He has also just split up with his long time girlfriend, HE Ying when she pressures him to get married. One day when surfing the internet, he comes across an old town named "Huang Cun", which has picturesque scene of golden flowers and bamboo forest, as well as a a local inn aptly named "The Deserted Inn" with the legend of a beauty called "Rouge". In an attempt to take his mind off his problems and seek inpiration to write the next hit song he sorely needs, he sets out for a journet to "The deserted inn". Upon checking into the inn, MENG Fan encounters a series of strange events - He is having nightmares that push him to the verge of a nervous breakdown, until he unveils the hidden past of the innkeeper.