The Deserter and the Nomads

  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ultra Film

An apocalyptic story of three wars in three film tales encompassing the end of the WWI,WWII, as well as a vision of the world destroyed by nuclear weapons. This film was honored at the film festivals in Venice and Sorrento. Immediately after that the copy with Italian subtitles was locked in a safe as evidence of the anti-communist activities of the director, who used real footage of the Soviet invasion.

Cast

Mikulás LadizinskýMartin
Augustín KubánDeath
Magda Vášáryová Dominika
Samuel AdamčíkPorun
Jana StehnováGirl
Olga Adamcíková

Images