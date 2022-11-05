The Deserter and the Nomads

An apocalyptic story of three wars in three film tales encompassing the end of the WWI,WWII, as well as a vision of the world destroyed by nuclear weapons. This film was honored at the film festivals in Venice and Sorrento. Immediately after that the copy with Italian subtitles was locked in a safe as evidence of the anti-communist activities of the director, who used real footage of the Soviet invasion.
|Mikulás Ladizinský
|Martin
|Augustín Kubán
|Death
|Magda Vášáryová
|Dominika
|Samuel Adamčík
|Porun
|Jana Stehnová
|Girl
|Olga Adamcíková
