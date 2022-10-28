The Desire

Not Available

Icche is a 2011 Bengali film directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. This is the debut film of the director duo. The film is based on Suchitra Bhattacharya's novel and revolves around the relationship between an obsessive mother and her son. The film was presented by Rituparna Sengupta. Manas is an insurance agent. He lives with his wife Mamata and son Souvik. Mamata is dissatisfied by her husband's outlook and dreams of bringing up her son differently. But, when Souvik grows up he starts rebelling agaionst his mother's decisions and dominance. At the age of 16, Souvik falls in his first crush. When hawk-eyed Mamata learns about this relationship she becomes worried as she is sceptical about that girl's nature and thinks she is not good for her son. Mamata gears up to break her son's relationship with that girl. She also tries to win over her son's attention and affection.