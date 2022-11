Not Available

With only the ghost of the man he killed years before to keep him company, Jake lives an isolated life. He rarely goes outside, and his groceries are delivered to him. Fearful that this unwanted spirit will continue to humiliate and terrorize him in public, he has structured his life around a lonely and bleak existence. Eventually, his dark situation is illuminated by the arrival of Bobbi, a fresh-faced prairie girl whose job it is to deliver him groceries.