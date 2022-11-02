Not Available

Filmmaker Benjamin Hernandez, whose 1999 shot-on-video documentary The Detroit Rock Movie features early footage of many of the town's best-known bands-says, "We were kind of rushing to make that movie because we all felt that this whole garage-rock thing was about to become played out and this was going to fade. Amusingly enough, now people are starting to notice." Initially, the only outlets for the city's new rock'n'roll sound were Flying Bomb (run by Claydon and his wife, Patti) and Detroit's Italy, which is operated by bassist Dave Buick of the Go. Claydon says of his label and Buick's, "We both kind of consider ourselves, like, necessity labels. People weren't putting out a band, so we did it."