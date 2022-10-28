1963

The Devil and the Ten Commandments

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 1963

Studio

Not Available

The film consists of seven roughly 15 minute episodes, each showing what will happen if one or more of the Ten Commandments will be broken: Jérome Chambard is warned that he will lose his job if he continues to swear; Françoise Beaufort enamored of a stripper calls on her only to find her married to a janitor who doesn't know what kind of dancing his wife performs; Denis, a Jesuit novice, leaves the order to avenge his sister's suicide, which was provoked by Garigny, who seduced her into prostitution and drug addiction; Philip buys a necklace for Micheline though he is bored with her; a young man find out that his real mother is not Madeleine, but actress Clarisse Ardant; Didier Marin, cashier of a bank, was fired by his boss; the Devil appears as a serpent for Jérome Chambard and the bishop are eating.

Cast

FernandelDieu / God
Charles AznavourDenis Mayeux
Lino VenturaGarigny
Michel SimonJérôme Chambard
Micheline PresleMicheline Allan
Mel FerrerPhilip Allan

Images