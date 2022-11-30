The Devil Frame

Not Available

When a photographer encounters the practice of a voodoo painting ceremony while on assignment he becomes enchanted with the visceral artwork and ceremony witnessed. But the experience embeds itself in his psyche and his interest in voodoo becomes more than an inspiration, more than a passion, more than an addiction. Through his own artwork, he creates his own destiny, a path to demonization. A complete transformation occurs physically, mentally and artistically and results in the conjuring of entities never imagined, exploring the world between the darkness and blackness.