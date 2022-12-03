The Devil Had Other Plans (Act III)

Not Available

A gut reaction to the Coronavirus apocalypse, made in the first months of isolation and confusion in March-June 2020, echoing the shocking, eerie and surreal experience of the pandemic. Reworking the classic Zombie public-domain film from 1968 'Night of the Living Dead' by a mix of AI colorization technology, datamosh techniques, re-cutting and sound work. Visions of the invisible virus were found in the horror film images, got broken apart and reassembled to become a haunting kaleidoscopic nightmare. A post-horror experimental film/series in three acts. This is Act III - Hell.