The Devil Is in the Details

Dana Vespoli is proud to present her first gay feature for Icon Male. In this story, Andrew, a naive young attorney and his wife Penny move to Los Angeles from a small town in Tennessee. Andy has just been recruited by an enigmatic head partner at a leading entertainment firm, and acts as young Andrew's mentor. It isn't long before Andrew becomes sucked into a world of greed and excess, and Penny finds herself shunned for the glitz, glamor and fiendish delights of the sinister, sexy attorneys in Beverly Hills. Starring Adam Russo, Andy Banks, Billy Santoro, Nick Capra and newcomers Jay Johnson, and Vittorio Naxos. Special guest star Penny Pax.