The Devil Knows Why

Not Available

Fairytale. A good king rules this land, but still things are going from bad to worse. The point is that the greedy Minister of State has an interesting pact with the devil - for bringing the kingdom into a state of dire poverty and the king to hell, he himself would sit on the throne. And he would have been well nigh successful, were it not for Princess Annie, Filip and magic Apolena - because true love cannot be quelled even by the devil's machinations.