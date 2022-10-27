Not Available

Depressed druggy Misha Faybisovich nods out and has a nightmare where demons tease him with drugs. He's fiending and that's where the devil comes in. In this goon infested exploitation flick which takes place in the 70s, you never know what's going to happen next. Gene Milman plays a stressed out Faybisovich and the charismatic cast knows exactly how to torture a fool, from Faybisovich's crazy faces to its twisted ending, The Devil Made Me Do It is steaming hot entertainment. Dealing with the devil is risky, sometimes you're just dying to get high, literally!