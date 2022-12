Not Available

The Devil of Blue Mountain takes you on a harrowing journey, following a disturbing abductor as he drags two attractive young women through a twisted wilderness. Ultimately, the abductor's salacious purpose is dark and nefarious. From its opening scenes, literally shot in the downpour of Hurricane Ivan, to its shocking conclusion in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, its gritty realism is always unsettling, yet strangely enchanting.