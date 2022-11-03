Not Available

The Devil On Wheels

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Producers Releasing Corporation (PRC)

American-International did not invent the juvenile delinquents-jalopies-reckless driving-hot rodders-build it at home-chicken playing genre of movies. PRC and Monogram started churning them out in the mid-forties as part of their let-this-be-a-lesson-to-you genre, preceded by the zoot-suiter and jitter-buggers films, which was better than the social guidance films teen-agers were being overdosed on at school. PRC did at least use card-carrying members of SAG. This one is a sermon against speeding, and Darryl Hickman has it brought straight home to him when he side-swipes a car and causes a collision in which his best friend is killed---the fate of all best friends in juvenile-theme movies including "Rebel Without a Cause"--- and his mother is injured. Lots of lecturing precedes and follows.

Cast

Noreen NashSue Tanner
Darryl HickmanMichael 'Micky' Clark
Terry MooreRusty Davis (as Jan Ford)
Damian O'FlynnJohn Clark
William ForrestJudge Roger Tanner
Sue EnglandPeggy Andrews

