The Devil Operation

Not Available

The charismatic Father Marco Arana, named a Hero of the Environment in 2009 by Time Magazine, has been so effective in advocating against the US-owned Yanacocha mine that he's code-named "the Devil" and targeted in a campaign of harassment and terror.When one colleague is threatened with rape and another is killed, the activists fight back, capture a spy, and uncover a military-scale operation of surveillance and violence that shocks even them. When billions of dollars are at stake, just how far are corporations willing to go to protect their bottom line?