2001

The Devil's Backbone

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 1st, 2001

Studio

Producciones Anhelo

After losing his father, 10-year-old Carlos arrives at the Santa Lucia School, which shelters orphans of the Republican militia and politicians, and is taken in by the steely headmistress, Carmen, and the kindly professor, Casares. Soon after his arrival, Carlos has a run-in with the violent caretaker, Jacinto. Gradually, Carlos uncovers the secrets of the school, including the youthful ghost that wanders the grounds.

Cast

Eduardo NoriegaJacinto
Federico LuppiCasares
Marisa ParedesCarmen
Fernando TielveCarlos
Íñigo GarcésJaime
Irene VisedoConchita

