Along his strenuous journey to the North Pole, a chance encounter forces a fearless explorer to make an impossible decision. After burying his last remaining companion, a fearless explorer has to find his way to the North Pole alone, fighting snow-blindness and physical strain. An unexpected encounter forces him to decide between honor and fame in the history books or keeping the moral high ground—a choice which will haunt the rest of his life. Although taking place in the early 1910s, The Devil's Ballroom tells a timeless tale of greed, self-sacrifice, the blinding yearn for success and the sacred myth surrounding European explorers.