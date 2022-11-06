The Devil's Bed

Not Available

“This Austrian movie sounded interesting because the main actors are John Phillip Law and Florinda Bolkan ! And it is indeed very strange , J.P. Law is an engineer who visits a small town to work out plans to build a highway through that area. The superstitious inhabitants are very upset about this plan and let him feel he`s not welcome . Somehow they got a sorcerer (!!!) in the village who plays bad tricks+illusions on J.P. Law . Florinda Bolkan is a student of that magician , learning nature-bound witchcraft . Of course , she falls in love with the engineer , which leads to more trouble … The major theme of the movie nature vs. technical development , but it is really surreal at many moments , even throwing in some nudity + a little gore ! A weird mix of horror , social-criticism and “Heimatfilm” ! Too bad it is unpopular outside Germany ( it`s pretty unknown here , too) … a really obscure gem”.