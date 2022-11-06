Not Available

The Devil's Bed

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wolfgang Odelga Filmproduktion GmbH

“This Austrian movie sounded interesting because the main actors are John Phillip Law and Florinda Bolkan ! And it is indeed very strange , J.P. Law is an engineer who visits a small town to work out plans to build a highway through that area. The superstitious inhabitants are very upset about this plan and let him feel he`s not welcome . Somehow they got a sorcerer (!!!) in the village who plays bad tricks+illusions on J.P. Law . Florinda Bolkan is a student of that magician , learning nature-bound witchcraft . Of course , she falls in love with the engineer , which leads to more trouble … The major theme of the movie nature vs. technical development , but it is really surreal at many moments , even throwing in some nudity + a little gore ! A weird mix of horror , social-criticism and “Heimatfilm” ! Too bad it is unpopular outside Germany ( it`s pretty unknown here , too) … a really obscure gem”.

Cast

