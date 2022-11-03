At "Satan & Co., Inc.", the Devil is upset because too many people are going up to Heaven rather than down to Hades. He gives his assistant, Mr. Burns the task of getting more people to his domain. In front of a nightclub, Mr. Burns invites a crowd of people to come inside to "The Devil's Cabaret" and be entertained. After they enjoy songs and dancing, the people go willingly to Hades
|Mary Carlisle
|Impy
|Vera Marshe
|Stuttering Blonde
|Nelson McDowell
|The Preacher
|Charles Middleton
|Mr. Satan
|Ann Dvorak
|Chorine in Black (uncredited)
