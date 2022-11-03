Not Available

The Devil's Cabaret

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

At "Satan & Co., Inc.", the Devil is upset because too many people are going up to Heaven rather than down to Hades. He gives his assistant, Mr. Burns the task of getting more people to his domain. In front of a nightclub, Mr. Burns invites a crowd of people to come inside to "The Devil's Cabaret" and be entertained. After they enjoy songs and dancing, the people go willingly to Hades

Cast

Mary CarlisleImpy
Vera MarsheStuttering Blonde
Nelson McDowellThe Preacher
Charles MiddletonMr. Satan
Ann DvorakChorine in Black (uncredited)

