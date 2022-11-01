Not Available

An unknown murderer who wears a black stocking to disguise his face, leaves a bunch of daffodils at his crime scenes. The Devil's Daffodil is the seventh Edgar Wallace film produced by Rialto and is based on Wallace’s novel The Daffodil Mystery. This film is a special case in that it was a co-production with the British company Omnia Pictures Ltd. Filmed at Shepperton Studios in Middlesex, there were two versions of the film made, a German-language version and an English version, both shot at the same time.