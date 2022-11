Not Available

Warhawk Tanzania plays Luke Curtis who along with his friend Rodan (Wilfredo Roldan) takes a break from the city streets to train kung fu in China. Whilst there, Rodan steals an ancient amulet which prevents an evil spirit from leaving his tomb. The evil spirit now free, possesses somebody and lurks in the subways killing and mutilating it's victims. Can kung fu master Luke Curtis right Rodan's wrong and put a stop to the killings?