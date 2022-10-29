1957

The Devil's General

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 13th, 1957

Studio

Real-Film GmbH

Curt Jurgens stars as a courageous Luftwaffe officer. Jurgens loves the service, even though he barely tolerates the Hitler regime. Sickened by wartime Nazi atrocities, Jurgens renounces his government, and is imprisoned and tortured as a result. Once released, the general takes pity on a downtrodden Jewish family. This isolated act of kindness is a point in his favor when Jurgens stands before Satan himself for his final judgment. The Devil's General was based on an immensely successful postwar play by German author Carl Zuckmeyer.

Cast

Marianne KochDorothea 'Diddo' Geiss
Viktor de KowaSS-Gruppenführer Schmidt-Lausitz
Karl JohnIngenieur Karl Oderbruch
Harry MeyenLeutnant Hartmann
Bum KrügerHauptmann Lüttjohann
Paul WestermeierOtto Korrianke, Fahrer von Harras

