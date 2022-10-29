Curt Jurgens stars as a courageous Luftwaffe officer. Jurgens loves the service, even though he barely tolerates the Hitler regime. Sickened by wartime Nazi atrocities, Jurgens renounces his government, and is imprisoned and tortured as a result. Once released, the general takes pity on a downtrodden Jewish family. This isolated act of kindness is a point in his favor when Jurgens stands before Satan himself for his final judgment. The Devil's General was based on an immensely successful postwar play by German author Carl Zuckmeyer.
|Marianne Koch
|Dorothea 'Diddo' Geiss
|Viktor de Kowa
|SS-Gruppenführer Schmidt-Lausitz
|Karl John
|Ingenieur Karl Oderbruch
|Harry Meyen
|Leutnant Hartmann
|Bum Krüger
|Hauptmann Lüttjohann
|Paul Westermeier
|Otto Korrianke, Fahrer von Harras
