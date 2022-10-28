The Devil's Path

Death-row inmate Sudo (Pierre Taki) sends a letter to magazine reporter Fujii (Takayuki Yamada). In his letter, he states that a man named Kimura (Lily Franky), also known as "teacher," committed numerous murders for insurance money. While checking out the story, based on Sudo's tip, Fuji becomes convinced that the letter is correct. But, a lot of time has passed from the incidents and Sudo's testimony isn't clear. Due to the persistance of Sudo, who is a former yakuza, and Fuji, the police begin to move.
|Takayuki Yamada
|Shuichi Fujii
|Chizuru Ikewaki
|Yoko Fujii
|Lily Franky
|Takao Kimura
|Pierre Taki
|Junji Sudo
|Katsuya Kobayashi
|Kuniyuki Igarashi
|Kazuko Shirakawa
|Yurie Ushiba
