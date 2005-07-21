2005

The Devil's Rejects

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Crime

Release Date

July 21st, 2005

Studio

Cinelamda Internationale Filmproduktionsgesellschaft

The sequel to House of 1000 Corpses – the Firefly family are ambushed at their isolated home by Sheriff Wydell and a squad of armed men guns blazing – yet only Otis and his sister, Baby, manage to escape the barrage of bullets unharmed. Hiding out in a backwater motel, the wanted siblings wait to rendezvous with their errant father, Captain Spaulding, killing whoever happens to stand in their way.

Cast

Bill MoseleyOtis B. Driftwood
Sheri Moon ZombieBaby Firefly / Vera-Ellen
William ForsytheSheriff John Quincy Wydel
Ken ForeeCharlie Altamont
Matthew McGroryTiny Firefly
Leslie EasterbrookMother Firefly

