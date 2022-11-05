Not Available

Floridian filmmaker William Grefé's previously lost "true crime" roughie THE DEVIL'S SISTERS makes its digital debut (well, most of it) via special features producer Ballyhoo Motion Pictures. When her policeman boyfriend Antonio dumps her for spurning his more physical advances, virginal Teresa decides to go to Tijuana and look for a job. She answers a newspaper ad seeking an attractive young woman to help with "extensive domestic and social activities" and soon finds herself locked in a bedroom cell and forced to service the paying customers of hostess Rita Alvarado. Teresa seeks solace in alcohol and cigarettes until Antonio turns up as a paying customer, calls her a "money-hungry whore" and refuses to help her.