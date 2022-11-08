The Devil Within Her

1977

A genuinely surprising `Adults Only' horror movie, The Devil Inside Her is more likely to give potential late night viewers nightmares rather than a cheap thrill. In 1826 New England, the two daughters of a repressed farmer (played by director Colt) secretly fawn over a blonde farmhand. The farmer finds out about the farmhand's relationship with the younger daughter and fires him, then punishes the younger daughter. Meanwhile the older daughter, secretly in love with the farmhand hopes to win him back by invoking the Devil with the help of a forest witch.