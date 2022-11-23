The DeVilles

Not Available

The love between the American burlesque stripper Teri Lee Geary (aka Kitten DeVille) and her punk rock singer husband Shawn Geary is strong but rather complicated. They live in their own time bubble, hers from the 1950's and his from the 1980's. It applies to their looks, their home and their lifestyle. Teri looks like Marilyn Monroe and Shawn looks like Joe Strummer from The Clash. All of a sudden their 25-year-long relationship and their lifestyle have a down side. But how do they move on?