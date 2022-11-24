The Devil's Business

Not Available

Two hit men are sent to murder an old associate of their underworld boss. Middle-aged Pinner is the been-there-done-that cynical veteran, while his new inexperienced partner Cully is about as green as they come. Waiting for their mark to return home, and irritated by Cully’s constant nervous chatter, Pinner attempts to pass the time by telling a strange story from his past, involving Valentina, a dancer he was once ordered to kill… But things are not all what they seem in their quarry’s house and the discovery of a make-shift black magic altar - and its shocking sacrifice - sends the uncomprehending duo into the shadowy darkness of their own tortured souls and terrifying confrontations with their worst primal fears. Brilliantly acted, solidly crafted and exuding a palpable atmosphere of claustrophobic dread, this eerily effective gem finally announces the arrival of director Sean Hogan on the genre’s front-line.