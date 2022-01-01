The Devil's Familiar

Not Available

Found footage Horror film about two student filmmakers making a documentary about the Ribbersford woods murders that happened in 2006. Sally Edwards was sent down for the murder, but a mist of controversy surrounds the case, with conspiracy theories about a Mythical creature living in the Woods... Elliott and Jake try to find out what really happened back in 2006. A video camera containing a mini dv tape was handed into the Henwick Police station on August 2nd 2019. This is actual Footage.