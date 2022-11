Not Available

Failed artist Alice Briggs has had a ten year curse since childhood at her isolated lakefront manor house, where her ex, the bisexual Zete runs an off-grid island campground. Escaping her duties as a caregiver, and a tragic past of bad luck in drink, dance and dangerous letter writing, Alice's next curse is due in a week. With the sudden arrival of an exotic looking gay man named Ace, can Alice find a way to escape her troubles and step into today in time?