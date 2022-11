Not Available

The holiday season is upon us, and Lucas Entertainment's exclusive model Devin Franco invites you to join him in all of the raw sucking-and-fucking festivities this year! Devin spends his Thanksgiving with the gorgeous James Castle, New Year's Eve with the sexy Ibrahim Moreno, and summertime bareback fun with Shawn Reeve and Dakota Payne. Meanwhile, Dylan James plays Santa for Ace Era this Christmas and comes down his chimney!