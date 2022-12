Not Available

In November 2011, The Devin Townsend Project played four epic sold-out shows in London, England. 'By A Thread - Live In London 2011' contains all four sold-out shows where 'Ki,' 'Addicted,' 'Ghost,' and 'Deconstruction' were all performed in their entirety. Features guest vocals courtesy of Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering)!