This documentary examines the life of Matthieu Ricard, who left a promising career as a geneticist in France to pursue his passion for spiritual growth. More than 30 years later, Ricard is a noted humanitarian, photographer and Buddhist monk. After studying with renowned teacher Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche, Ricard established his own methods of advancing the practice of meditation, and as a scientist, he maps the brain's activity under meditation.