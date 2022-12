Not Available

Jale, a free-spirited street vendor in her late thirties, roams around the forsaken shores of the Bosphorus. She crosses paths with heartbroken teenagers, an obnoxious admirer, exorcists, exhibitionists, fellow street sellers, fisherwomen and treasure-hunters. Like frogs gathered around a pond, they only have each other––and the timeworn, yet still glittering, Diamond Sea.