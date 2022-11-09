The Diamond Star

Not Available

When John Wilson comes home drunk, his marriage collapses, and he agrees to live separately from his wife in their apartment. His evenings now free, he takes up with a socialite, but uncomfortable with her social ambition, forgets to attend a dinner party she has thrown in his honor. To atone, he buys her an extravagant diamond pin, but before he can deliver it he sees an old suitor leaving his wife’s side of the apartment. Consumed first by jealousy, then remorse, he discovers he still loves the woman he married. A child next door finds the diamond pin while playing in the Wilson apartment and innocently takes it to Mrs. Wilson. Misreading the attached note, Mrs. Wilson assumes the pin is meant as a peace offering and takes her husband back.