Set in Lanciano in 1984 , " The Diary " is a film that tells the true story of love between two lesbians girls : Vittoria and Elisa . The whole story revolves around a diary , that of Elisa , which is read randomly from her friend . It will be the diary to be blossoming romance between the two and to solidify the union of friendship, brotherhood and humanity that he will involve other people close to the two girls . Based on a true story , the film is also the story of past memories of a homosexual girl who , after the death of her partner , he decided to change his life and marry a boy , with whom will also have a beautiful child . A long journey between generations , epochs , traditions that has as its theme the love .