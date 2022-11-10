The Diary Of Anne Frank

Das Tagebuch der Anne Frank (Anne Frank's diary) is a 2016 film directed by German Hans Steinbichler. It tells the story of Anne Frank, the Jewish girl who went into hiding with her family in Amsterdam and became a victim of the Holocaust. The film is based on Anne Frank's famous diary. It will be released on March 3. The world premiere was held at February, 16 in a special presentation for young people during the 66th Berlin International Film Festival.
|Lea van Acken
|Anne Frank
|Martina Gedeck
|Edith Frank-Holländer
|Ulrich Noethen
|Otto Heinrich Frank
|Stella Kunkat
|Margot Frank
|André Jung
|Hans van Daan
|Margarita Broich
|Petronella van Daan
