The Diary of Carlota

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

17-year-old Carlota is in love with an athlete named Oriol but discovers sex with Sergio, every mother's ideal son-in-law. Carlota is in big trouble but neither her parents (who are separating) nor her best friends (Elisa and Mirea) can help her. Among other reasons, because Elisa disguises herself as a boy so she can get close to Lucas, who she is madly in love with, and because Mirea intends to seduce young Oriol, thus betraying her best friend.

Cast

Andrea RosCarlota
Lorena MateoMireia
Lydia FairénElisa
Marcel BorràsOriol
David CastilloSergio
Maxi IglesiasLucas

