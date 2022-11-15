The Difficult Becomes a Virgin

Not Available

Halle (Nova Eliza), a talented musician who works as a waitress at a bar to support herself. One day, her show attracted Kevin Purba (Restu Sinaga), a famous music producer who often come to the bar and ask Halle to become a real singer by joining his label. Halle is interested with Kevin’s offer and thinking to improving her singing talent. She even met Andra Ramadhan from the bands Dewa and Andra & The Backbone, and Rama (Fathir Mukhtar), famous singers who happen to be her idol.