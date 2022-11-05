Not Available

It's high-speed terror on the information superhighway in The Digital Prophet! Police detectives Meg Jordan (Schnele Wilson, Children of Dracula) and Victor Salinas (Blake Bahner, "General Hospital") are hot on the trail of a deadly cyberstalker who is murdering victims through the Internet! As Jordan and Salinas delve deep into the seedy digital underworld they join up with heroin-addled comic book artist Andy Coberman (Combs), who leads them further down the rabbit hole into a gruesome sci-fi showdown that will leave your senses reeling!