The Dinner Guest

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fifty years old, three years past of unemployment, benefits decreasing very quickly... Gerard is at the end of the rope when a position is offered him in Indonesia. To win the favor of his new employer, Gerard invites him to dinner at home. Fatal Error ! Terrified at the idea of not being up to par, his wife Colette begs Alexandre, their neighbor to help. Communication guru, Alexander accepts the challenge and gives a makeover to the couple in twenty-four hours. Apartment, decoration, lifestyle, dinner menu, uniforms, culture... Everything !

Cast

Valérie LemercierColette
Thierry LhermitteAlexandre
Hippolyte GirardotPontignac
Artus de PenguernBonnot
Mar SodupeSophia
Marianne ViardThe secretary

