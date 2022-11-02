The Diplomatic Pouch

Not Available

A Soviet diplomat is being pursued by the evil British police and is fatally injured by a railway line (incidently the visuals certainly hint at what Dovzhenko was to achieve in the way of memorable imagary) and finds shelter with a railway worker. He dies (naturally having a vision of Lenin as he passes) and entrusts the eponymous pouch to the worker - who just happens to have a relative heading to Leningrad with his ship and all the sailors just happen to be Soviet sympathisers. Will they escape the evil Bourgoise police?!?!?!?