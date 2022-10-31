Not Available

In 1984, Ate de Jong, Dick Maas and George Schouten founded The Directors, a band made up of movie directors. Later on, more directors joined and so did actors, actresses and singers. This documentary follows the band members at home, on the set, at rehearsals and during performances. It’s a story of friendship, opposing characters, growing old and ambitions and illusions. Anecdotes and archive films provide a hilarious flashback on the lives of the film friends. Time has treated them well. Everybody is or has been successful. To rough it all up, they decide to write a song that will be played at one of the band member’s funeral.