The Dirty Dozen

Classic World War II action drama about a group of 12 American military prisoners, who are ordered to infiltrate a well-guarded enemy château and kill the Nazi officers vacationing there. The soldiers, most of whom are facing death sentences for a variety of violent crimes, agree to the mission and the possible commuting of their sentences.
|Lee Marvin
|Maj. John Reisman
|Ernest Borgnine
|Maj. Gen. Worden
|Charles Bronson
|Joseph Wladislaw
|Jim Brown
|Robert Jefferson
|John Cassavetes
|Victor Franko
|Richard Jaeckel
|Sergeant Bowren
