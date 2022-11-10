Not Available

The Dirty Dozen

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Seven Arts Pictures

Classic World War II action drama about a group of 12 American military prisoners, who are ordered to infiltrate a well-guarded enemy château and kill the Nazi officers vacationing there. The soldiers, most of whom are facing death sentences for a variety of violent crimes, agree to the mission and the possible commuting of their sentences.

Cast

Lee MarvinMaj. John Reisman
Ernest BorgnineMaj. Gen. Worden
Charles BronsonJoseph Wladislaw
Jim BrownRobert Jefferson
John CassavetesVictor Franko
Richard JaeckelSergeant Bowren

