The Dirty Outlaws, also known as Big Ripoff, King of the West and The Desperado (in original Italian, El desperado), is a 1967 Italian spaghetti western starring Chip Corman. An outlaw masquerades as a blind man's son in order to trick him into a cache of Gold. After a while he grows attached to the family and all goes well until the outlaws gang comes through town...